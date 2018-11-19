GS1 US Relocates Headquarters to Ewing, New Jersey

GS1 US worked with The Opus Group and Founders Properties, L.L.C. to develop, design and construct the new two-story building, which features an open and collaborative environment, along with the latest technology solutions to support the organization's evolving business needs. It offers employees several more conference and meeting rooms, including a large meeting space to accommodate educational workshops often held on-premises, and a special sound-proof room for higher quality webinar broadcasts.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for GS1 US," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Our transition to a more collaborative workspace will position GS1 US to better serve the dynamic needs of our customers, who given the rapidly-evolving nature of business today, increasingly rely on GS1 US as a partner to aid in their growth and success."

Best known as the administrator of the U.P.C. barcode since 1974, GS1 US collaborates with member companies and their supply chain partners to improve the efficiency, safety and visibility of commerce across physical and digital channels through the unique identification of products, locations and more in real-time. With the evolution of e-commerce and increased consumer demand for trustworthy product data, GS1 US has grown in recent years to better support member innovations and technological advancements. What started as a way to speed grocery store checkout has become the global language of business and today more than six billion GS1 barcodes are scanned per day.

GS1 US occupies two additional offices: a satellite office located in Chicago, Illinois and member support center, located in Dayton, Ohio. To learn more about GS1 US, please visit www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely-used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, visit www.gs1us.org.

