GSA Awards Schedule 84 Contract to LB Technology, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LB Technology, Inc., an IoT cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) telematics provider, announced today that they have been awarded a Schedule 84 Contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This 5-year federal contract will enable LB Technology to deliver a full range of IoT solutions to agencies across the federal government, including the Navy, Army, Air Force, US Marshalls Service, FBI, State Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, and many other federal and qualifying state, local and tribal agencies under SIN 426-4Q (Vehicle Monitor (Tracking) Systems).

LB Technology designs, deploys and manages an entire transportation technology solution, from in-vehicle hardware to secure data server-side hosting and mapping software applications. This solution can be used to interact, learn, monitor, report and manage field operations deployed by almost every government agency. These solutions include:

Real time location-based services (GPS)

Enhanced fleet management services

Driver safety & awareness reporting

Automated vehicle and asset maintenance

In-vehicle and road-facing video solutions

In-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots

Tracking capital assets to protect from loss or theft

"LB Technology has reached another goal in our strategic growth plan," says Edward A. (Ed) Labry, Chairman & CEO of LB Technology, Inc. "The partnership with GSA will allow us to provide IoT solutions to the federal government to add efficiencies and awareness to field operations. Our commitment to data security and encryption satisfies our internal compliance and risk management objectives, while also protecting data from unauthorized access and corruption."

Government agencies can find more information about LB Technology's GSA Schedule 84 contract services by visiting the GSA Advantage website (www.gsaadvantage.gov), contract number 47QSWA19D009H.

About LB Technology, Inc.

LB Technology, Inc. is focused on providing smart IoT telematics solutions for transportation, government and company fleets. LB Technology securely connects vehicles and assets to the internet, providing valuable, real-time insight and automation in order to improve employee productivity, optimize fuel usage, mitigate safety risk and reduce maintenance cost. The industries we serve, combined with our secure back-office software and in-house engineering, make LB Technology a leader in the GPS, telematics, electronic logging & in-vehicle video solutions.

