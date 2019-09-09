GSD Company Rebrands as Plative

The digital first consultancy with global footprint relaunches after an explosive 4 years of growth and transformation.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSD Company, a consultancy that delivers digital transformation services to their clients in the financial services, nonprofit, consumer, professional services, technology, and media industries has announced today that it is rebranding to Plative. After months of extensive market research, planning, and the engagement of one of New York City's top branding agencies, the name Plative was chosen by the firm because it evokes the legacy of Greek philosopher Plato, founder of the Academy of North Athens, traditionally considered the first university of the western world.

"In Ancient Greece circa 429 BC, your socioeconomic disposition was largely determined by the circumstances you were born into. A farmer's child was destined to farm, baker's to bake, blacksmith's to forge, and so on. Plato's formation of the Academy is symbolic of his apparent belief that an individuals' capability should be limited only by the limits of their ambition and willingness to work to learn and achieve a better life. We believe that this symbolizes the highest form of human ambition, and we could not imagine a better principle to base our new identity around," said Gregory DelGenio, Partner and CRO of Plative.

2019 has been an explosive year of growth for the firm, including key milestones such as opening an office in Mumbai, acquisition of Toronto-based NetSuite Alliance Partner, Audaxium, and landing a spot for the first time on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

"Our mission has always been to make a global impact by improving the performance of our clients. We wanted to create a new and timeless identity for our company that would encapsulate the ambitious spirit that got us here while evoking our mission and vision for the future which extends beyond simply providing excellent outcomes for our clients. We're truly making a meaningful impact on the world by improving the performance of many industry-leading companies," said Naushad Parpia, Partner and CEO of Plative.

As part of this exciting rebrand, Plative has launched a new website, along with updated social media profiles, and the introduction of a new thought leadership blog called Plative Insights.

Plative is a digital-first management consulting firm with a global footprint that offers advisory, professional services, and project implementation to some of the world's leading companies across Financial Services, Professional Services, Nonprofit, Technology, Media, and Consumer industries. Plative is a Silver Salesforce.com partner, Impact Salesforce.org partner, Oracle NetSuite Alliance partner, and Amazon Web Services Consulting Network partner.

