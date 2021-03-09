GSE Shareholder Advocate Pens Controversial Account of 2008 Crash

In Another Big Lie , Tim Pagliara details the events leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, regulatory reactions, and the hard lessons learned. Pagliara shares his experience of being an activist investor in Washington, creating a historical account that gives readers a deeper understanding of one of the most significant financial events of the 21st century. From our country's largest lenders' improbable rebound against vigorous lobbying, to a business model seemingly weighted against investors, Pagliara strives to make sense of a story that is still unfolding.

"This isn't just a story about what happened a decade ago," Pagliara explained. "It's a story about what's happening today and what's going to happen twenty years from now."

Another Big Lie: How the Government and Business Stole Billions from the American Dream of Home Ownership—And Got Caught is available on Amazon today.

About Tim Pagliara

In 2020, Tim Pagliara was named the number one wealth advisor in Tennessee by both Forbes and Barron's. He earned the top spot on Forbes and Barron's lists in 2018, as well. Beyond the boardroom, Tim's foundation, Pagliara Family Charities, helped start a school in Tanzania that now enrolls 4,300 students with a curriculum that prepares them for careers in math and science.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

