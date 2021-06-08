GSE Solutions to Present at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry, today announced that it will participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference from June 14-16. GSE's President and CEO Kyle Loudermilk, will deliver the company's investor presentation on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:30pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.gses.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2700/41490. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Mr. Loudermilk and Mr. Emmett Pepe, CFO of GSE Solutions, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which is scheduled for June 14-16. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register by clicking here.

Mr. Loudermilk noted, "We are pleased to participate in the upcoming Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference and excited to relay the GSE story to new investors. Now that covid has subsided, we continue to experience more bidding activity in our industry and GSE is well positioned to benefit from these trends, especially as our customers look to invest into the future by establishing a more stable and decarbonized grid."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

CONTACTS

Company Contact

GSE Solutions

Kyle Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer

(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President

(646) 829-9702

[email protected]

