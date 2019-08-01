GSI Provides Diamond Grading and Essentials Course for retailer Fred Meyer Jewelers

The two-day course offered Fred Meyer Jewelers executives and associates valuable insight on new developments in diamond treatments, lab-grown diamonds, and simulants. One of its signature training programs, it includes a review of the basics such as the 4 C's, diamond grading and identification. Two sections of the Diamond Essentials Course are devoted to lab-grown diamonds, where the Fred Meyer Jewelers team learned about certified lab-grown diamonds and how to detect undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in jewelry. The Fred Meyer Jewelers' executives and associates examined HTHP and CVD lab-grown diamonds, simulants and more as part of the program.

"Our training programs are designed to help our retail partners stay updated on new processes and to help them navigate the changes that the industry faces so they may better serve their customers," said Debbie Azar President and Co-Founder of GSI.

"GSI understands our retail needs and created a course tailored to our team, providing a helpful review of the basics of diamonds, industry changes, and the latest technological developments that impact us as a retailer," said Peter Engel, president of Fred Meyer Jewelers.

As a global leader and one of the largest gemological entities with labs spanning four continents, GSI's courses are attended by retailers from around the world. GSI, whose business model is built on integrity and professional service, is a trusted partner within the international gemological community. Retailers rely on GSI for diamond grading reports, (usually referred to as "GSI Certificates"), light analysis, cut-grade analysis and more for the fine jewelry industry.

Gemological Science International (GSI) is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world. Founded in 2005 in New York City, it has since grown to have 13 gemological laboratory facilities spanning four continents. Utilizing leading-edge processes and proprietary technologies, GSI provides manufacturers and retailers globally with a wide range of gemstone identification and grading services. The company is committed to advancing gemological research through its Research Center, and it offers gemological educational programs for trade professionals and the general public at all levels.

