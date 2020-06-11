GSK Consumer Healthcare teams up with Paula Abdul for the launch of Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

WARREN, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced that Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1% (NSAID) arthritis pain reliever) recently became available over-the-counter (OTC) online and in stores nationwide, providing the over 30 million1 osteoarthritis patients across the country broader access to a leading pain relief option.

To launch the OTC offering, Voltaren is teaming up with music superstar Paula Abdul, who uses Voltaren for her arthritis pain. Staying active is important for arthritis patients everywhere, and together, Voltaren and Paula Abdul will inspire people to "rediscover the joy of movement".

"I'm excited to partner with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel to share my personal journey with arthritis and success using Voltaren," Paula said. "I've put my joints through a lot over the years. Dancing, jumping, flipping – it's my heart and soul, but I've been pushing my joints to the limit for decades as a result. When I was diagnosed with arthritis, my doctor prescribed Voltaren which made a huge difference in relieving my pain and helping me move with ease. I am so excited it's now available OTC at stores nationwide."

Joint pain due to arthritis symptoms is a daily reality for millions of people in the United States, and with many people across the country staying at home more often, finding arthritis pain relief is more important than ever. In a recent study of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 35+ suffering from joint pain* conducted by Voltaren in partnership with Wakefield Research, 82 percent of respondents said their physical activity has decreased as a result of more time at home, and 92 percent of respondents report that their joint pain is the same or more severe during this time.

"Stay-at-home orders led to a unique set of challenges for those with arthritis," said Jissan Cherian, Director, U.S. OTC Marketing at GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Now, more than ever, we need to offer solutions that help ease the challenge of joint pain and inspire arthritis patients to rediscover the joy of movement, even as we adapt to changing routines and a new way of life."

Additional results from the survey revealed:

78 percent of joint pain sufferers are finding ways to incorporate new ways of moving into their routine since the start of stay-at-home orders, including walking, stretching and stair climbing

With many changing their daily routines to adjust to the new normal, 31 percent expressed they are unhappy about straying from their usual pain management routine

54 percent have felt more knee pain due to walking around on surfaces that offer less support

65 percent are looking for strategies to incorporate more exercise in their households, like using soup cans as dumbbells, or furniture as makeshift gym equipment

More screen time on smartphones means increased finger pain –nearly three in five joint pain sufferers age 35-55 report an increase due to typing/holding devices while at home

51 percent are feeling joint pain due to new quarantine activities, including bread kneading, knitting, gardening, DIY projects, stretching and walking

Voltaren Gel, a doctor-prescribed arthritis treatment in the U.S. for over 10 years with a proven safety profile, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an OTC treatment in February, making it the first and only prescription strength, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) topical gel for arthritis pain available OTC in the United States. As an alternative to pills, Voltaren treats joint pain by delivering medicine at the source, and is absorbed through the skin and not through the stomach like most oral medicines. Voltaren is applied directly to the site of pain, delivering powerful arthritis pain relief. It is indicated for the treatment of arthritis pain in the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle or knee. To date, millions of patients around the world have relied on Voltaren as a powerful, well-tolerated and convenient therapeutic alternative for treating arthritis pain.

"As the world leader in pain relief, we have seen how Voltaren has helped people with osteoarthritis treat their pain and improve their quality of life" Cherian said. "The OTC availability of Voltaren Arthritis Pain helps to provide greater access to an effective topical treatment option for joint pain patients, so more people with osteoarthritis pain can find relief."

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is now available online and at most major retailers nationwide.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel

The active ingredient in Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel, diclofenac sodium, is an effective medicine that is clinically proven to relieve joint pain due to arthritis. Voltaren penetrates through the skin at the application site to deliver arthritis pain relief. Voltaren offers consumers who suffer from OA a well-tolerated alternative to oral analgesics. For more information, visit https://www.VoltarenGel.com/.

About osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common symptoms associated with OA include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

GSK's commitment to pain relief

We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Voltaren Arthritis Pain

Before using the product, consumers should read the Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Drug Facts Label.

* Methodological Notes

The GSK Voltaren Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) between May 7th and May 15th, 2020, among 1,000 US adults ages 35+ suffering from joint pain, plus an additional oversample of 500 joint pain sufferers in each of three states: Georgia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, using an email invitation and an online survey.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if the interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

We are the world's largest Consumer Healthcare company following our new joint venture with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. We develop and market a portfolio of consumer-preferred and expert-recommended brands including Sensodyne, parodontax, Poligrip, Advil, Centrum and Theraflu.

