GSM Seeking Crowdfunding for Self-developed 270,000mAh Large-capacity and High-power Generator "RELIFE" Capable of Replacing Battery

NAHA, Japan, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSM Co., Ltd. has succeeded in developing the latest generator, dubbed "RELIFE," which has the great appeal of being able to replace the battery. From GSM's initial concept, it took the company's team approximately 18 months to complete this prototype. The RELIFE has started crowdfunding on Indiegogo and Kickstarter. The campaigns, starting in mid-September 2020, will last for about a month. If the campaigns are successful, shipment of the product in return is planned for February 2021. Backers can apply for the product at a discount of about 40% after the campaigns.

With uncertainty and instability in these COVID-19 times, GSM hopes its product will add security to people's daily lives. A blackout can be a major disruptive factor in life. It disrupts the workflow, and can even threaten people's lives depending on what machines and medical apparatus they rely on. Power station batteries should be designed to be replaceable; the entire purpose of a power station is to see people through at a time when there are no options for recharging. Obviously, solar power is an option, but with current technology, it takes quite a lot of time. That's why RELIFE is made with a removable casing for easy battery replacement.

About RELIFE

Replaceable Battery, 1000W-100-240V AC*2, QC USB*5, PD USB-C*2, Wireless Charge*2, Worldwide Free Shipping

Scenes:

Outdoor, blackout, typhoon, earthquake, tsunami, event, various other scenes

About GSM Co., Ltd.

GSM is a project team founded in 2009. So far, it has sold more than 50 types of products to users around the world. GSM makes the lives of users around the world more convenient and continues to be needed by them. The company has a strong desire to serve the people of the world. Its products are brought together by experts from teams in Hong Kong, Japan and Mainland China to work on the project. Until now, the teams have provided many products to U.S. and Europe. It will continue to develop great products.

