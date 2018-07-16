GSO, a GLS Company, to Attend the Parcel Forum in Chicago

Having recently expanded its service area to Utah after adding Oregon, Washington, and Idaho last year, the company now covers the majority of the West, and is in the process of gradually transitioning to the GLS brand over the next two years. GSO aims to continue bringing more awareness to parent company, GLS, which is expanding its premier parcel delivery services to North America via focused geographic expansion.

The Parcel Forum dedicates a section of its floor space to Regional Carriers, which is where the GSO team can be found. With its focus on a specific service area, the company plans to share the benefits of its larger next-day footprint which often reduces transit times by at least a day when compared to the national carriers.

"The Parcel Forum has been our conference of choice over the years, as it gives us the opportunity to speak with transportation and shipping decision makers across a variety of industries who are seeking advantages such as: reduced transit times, more control over shipping costs through fewer accessorial fees, later pickup times, and a more personalized customer service experience," said Troy Ruffing, Director of Sales at GSO. "We are excited to combine GSO's experience as a leading U.S. regional delivery provider over the last 23 years with GLS's expertise in the parcel industry to provide shippers with a powerful alternative to the national carriers for Priority, Ground, and Freight delivery service throughout the Western United States."

GSO will be in the Regional Carrier Pavilion at booth #315 and will have several company representatives available to discuss a variety of parcel and freight delivery solutions with attendees of the conference. Visit www.gso.com to learn more about the company's service offerings.

About GSO

Founded in 1995, GSO makes more than a million deliveries each month throughout the West Coast covering the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. With 48 depots and 2 hubs, GSO provides Priority, Ground, and Freight service with a superior level of service including later pickup times, earlier deliveries, and proactive package tracking, all at competitive rates. GSO is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLS-U.S. Holding Company, Inc.

About the GLS Group

GLS, General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam), provides reliable, high-quality deferred parcel services for over 270,000 customers, complemented by logistics and express services. Through organic and inorganic expansion, the Group has grown to provide network coverage of 41 European states via wholly owned and partner companies, and it is globally connected via contractual agreements. About 50 central transshipment points and more than 1000 depots and agencies are at GLS' disposal. With its ground-based network GLS is one of the leading parcel service providers in Europe. In the financial year 2017-18 GLS achieved revenue of €2.9 billion.

SOURCE GSO, A GLS Company

Related Links

http://www.gso.com

