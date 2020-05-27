Gsport Attends Web-Based ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and fitness brand Gsport will attend ECRM's groundbreaking virtual Healthy Living/Vitamin and Nutrition Program for May. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a large-scale networking event, designed to match established and up-and-coming brands with future retailers. Gsport has previously participated in the face-to-face version of this industry conference, showcasing their sports medicine products and securing meetings with major retailers. May's ECRM will be a standout event in the world of business-to-business retail because this conference will be held entirely online.

Gsport has seen a consistent and rapid rise in annual growth as they continue to seize upon opportunities to develop and fine-tune their products. Their cohesive bandages and kinesiology tapes are currently used, both domestically and abroad, in hospitals and physical therapy facilities. Likewise, sports enthusiasts of all levels stick to Gsport products to help give them the extra edge in performance.

Known for being effective and extremely popular, kinesiology tape is skin-safe, medical grade tape used to tighten the skin around the affected areas of the body, such as sore joints or muscle tissues. It works by pulling the skin just enough to create small amounts of space between skin and muscle, or joint tissue. This space allows for greater range of motion by improving blood flow and allowing for lymphatic drainage. Kinesiology tape is particularly valued for its therapeutic application in cases where the muscles or joints are already damaged from use or injury. The tape provides comfort by lifting nerves away from the affected area, while the extra blood flow ensures that the area will not be damaged further despite additional use.

As digital marketing, selling, and networking becomes integral to brand success in the new era of retail, Gsport is ahead of the curve with a host of products already available through e-commerce platforms. Online sales of sports medicine products are booming worldwide, as the Sports Medicine Market is predicted to hit $15.2 Billion in net worth by 2027, with the demand for kinesiology tape alone climbing at a steady rate.

Gsport's parent company, Hangzhou GSPMED Medical Appliances Co.,ltd, not only handles all aspects of design in-house, but they also handle manufacturing for all of Gsport's tapes and bandages.

This May's groundbreaking virtual ECRM program provides companies of all sizes the opportunity to network at a safe distance and show off their adaptability in the new face of the modern trade show. While tech literacy is already a vital tool for any burgeoning business, online relationship building as demonstrated during this May's ECRM could be a look into the future of retail marketing.

Gsport is ready to impress buyers and show their products during the fast-paced meetings of the virtual ECRM conference on May 18th through 21st.

Please direct inquiries to:

Nikita Gilles

(954) 634-8273

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport