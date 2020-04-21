Gsport Creates At-Home Sports Therapy Products for All Types of Athletes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More athletes are learning about self-treating fitness injuries with home therapy in an effort to maintain social distancing.

Whether it's soccer, basketball, or gymnastics, wide-spread use of kinesiology tape has made this professional grade product popular with every-day consumers. Kinesiology tape has been made popular by athletes who can be seen wearing tape on their arms, legs, shoulders, and backs during televised sporting events.

Gsport has been making an impact on the sports medicine market here in the United States, bringing its effective and easy to use kinesiology tape to U.S. consumers.

Gsport's innovation is a product of its complete control over the manufacturing process. From its 300,000 square foot warehouse and factory, Gsport can streamline the whole process from product development to manufacturing and shipping all in one location.

Gsport's line of sport medicine products extends beyond kinesiology tape to include bandages, wraps, and cold therapy bags, but certainly, athletic tape is a top seller. Not only is Gsport's Kinesiology Tape safe for athletes, but it is also durable enough to be used in veterinary medicine.

Kinesiology tape works by helping to support the muscle groups currently in use by allowing for greater blood flow to the areas where the tape is applied. For this reason, kinesiology tape has also been a breakthrough in preventative medicine, as it can help reduce the risk of injury during sporting activity, as well as help to speed up recovery time when and if an injury occurs.

Gsport's Kinesiology Tape can be applied anywhere on the body, molding to fit where it's applied, helping to increase circulation, allowing blood to flow and fluid to drain from the stress points on muscle tissue.

For athletes, kinesiology tape has made a major difference in not only at-home recovery time but comfort during future performance. The publicity it receives from athletes has jettisoned kinesiology tape into an upward earning pattern with demand soaring, and profits set to hit over $300 million in less than five years.

Gsport brings nearly 20 years of expertise in the sports medicine market to help meet these growing demands. Since 2003, Gsport has been designing, creating and shipping high-quality sports medicine products throughout the world. American consumers can expect to find Gsport's Kinesiology Tape, as well as a host of other goods for sale by U.S. retailers both online and in stores as early as 2020.

