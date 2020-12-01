Gsport Proves To Be An Experienced And Adaptable Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports medicine brand Gsport is expanding its sales in the world of e-commerce. The fitness industry has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the e-commerce explosion taking place since the pandemic began. In the coming years, projected e-commerce growth will increase the total value of the fitness industry, including sports medicine, by more than one billion dollars.

Throughout the year, Gsport has been diversifying their portfolio of e-commerce partners, and the brand currently has products available across some of the largest retailers in the United States. One of the biggest wins for the Gsport brand has been their partnership with Amazon.com.

Online sales now comprise the bulk of fitness and sports medicine purchases in the U.S., and retail partnerships can make a major difference in the success of emerging and established brands alike. Gsport hopes that their working experience with the retail giant will prove to be extremely beneficial because Amazon gives them access to a diverse customer base and greater exposure. Notably, e-commerce sales have been increasing for Gsport since the beginning of the year when they first started their web-based retail expansion.

Selling through Amazon comes with the opportunity to attract customers who may not be searching for their products but may instead learn about them through searches for similar products. Selling through Amazon also means that customers are able to read reviews and make informed buying choices.

Founded in 2003, Gsport quickly rose to the top of the sports medicine market due to its stringent quality control standards. Gsport is able to control every aspect of production, from design to assembly line, conveniently located in one manufacturing facility, giving Gsport the edge over its competition when it came to product quality. And while demand increases in an ever-growing market, product quality is the only way to standout in this highly competitive space.

With more and more customers buying from home, the online marketplace has become an integral part of modern sales. Gsport's diverse web-based availability has fostered a year of strong e-commerce partnerships and the brand looks forward continued expansion in 2021.

Please direct inquiries to:

Gerald McNaughton

(954) 979-4907

[email protected]

SOURCE Gsport