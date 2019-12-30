Gsport Raises the Bar for Kinesiology Tape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in China's Zhejiang Province, sports medicine innovator, Gsport continues their trend of considerable growth as their star product, Kinesiology tape, soars in popularity. Since Gsport opened their doors in 2003 they have designed, tested, and manufactured numerous sports medicine products. Gsport's product lines include bandages, wraps, cold therapy bags, and of course, Kinesiology - or Kinesio - tape.

Kinesio tape is a type of adhesive athletic tape that can be applied almost anywhere on the body to provide support while the muscle is active, or relief while the muscle is at rest. The tape allows for fluids to drain from the affected muscle and tissue, which can increase circulation by gently lifting the surrounding skin. Increased circulation helps with inflammation, shortening healing times, and preventing further injury.

Athletes the world over can be seen wearing different types of kinesiology tape while on the field, bringing consumer awareness to a product once used only by professionals. But Kinesio tape has been a breakthrough in the world of preventative sports medicine, wrapping muscles before use in such a way as to prevent injuries. The tape works by supporting the muscles groups in use so that they are not over-extended during exercise. However, if and when injuries occur, the tape also aids in the healing process.

Kinesio tape is applied in very specific, patterned positions, working with the body's natural muscle lines. Often the tape is used to relieve pain and swelling for minor injuries, like strains, sprains, and soreness. With more research on its benefits coming out all the time, it's no wonder the market for Kinesio tape is predicted to hit $310 million within the next five years.

But even in such a high stakes market, Gsport's attention to detail and product quality stands out among their competition. With all research streamlined in their 300 thousand square foot facility, Gsport can control every aspect of manufacturing. Superior design and rigorous testing at all levels of production is the reason behind the strength and durability of Gsport's Kinesio tape. All of their varieties of tape are adhesive, and gentle enough for children to use for sports injuries, but also water-resistant, and durable enough for even veterinary patients.

In the sixteen years that Gsport has been in operation, they have expanded from their home market, to be internationally known in the world of sports medicine. Their most recent gain has been a well-received entrance into the United States market, as they made their debut in 2019, meeting with a host of U.S. retailers. American consumers can expect to find Gsport's patented Kinesiology tape, as well as other sports therapy products on shelves as soon as 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller 954-554-1654

231616@email4pr.com

SOURCE Gsport