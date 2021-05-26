Gsport's Kinesiology Tapes Are Bringing The Best Out Of Athletes Everywhere

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gsport's vision from day one has been to design "exceptional quality sport and therapy products that provide the protection and support required to help our customers perform their best." They are turning this vision into a bonafide reality through their growing line of kinesiology tapes.

Kinesiology tape is a pre-workout option that is growing in popularity for many modern athletes. It's often seen as colorful lines of material running up and down the arms or legs of professional competitors as they actively ply their craft.

While this often conjures the idea of injuries, the most common use of kinesiology tape is targeted at prevention. The tape is designed to gently attach to the skin where it provides a natural tension. This raises the skin just a bit, relieving some of the pressure on the muscles and joints located below and helping to prevent or reduce swelling.

Unlike sports care cohesive bandages — which Gsport also produces in various forms — kinesiology tape is meant to be applied proactively. Athletes should adhere the tape to the skin before a workout or competition even starts.

This will allow the tape to support the body throughout the activity. In other words, using kinesiology tape can simultaneously support critical areas like the muscles and joints while also helping to improve performance and enable athletes to compete at their peak capabilities.

Gsport has operated as a dominant player in the kinesiology tape industry ever since its first tapes began rolling off the presses. The brand has steadily built up its product line until it includes an option for every athlete in every field. Its kinesiology tape selection offers precision pre-cut shapes and patterns as well as multiple self-cut versions that allow an individual to tailor the tape to their specific needs.

Over the nearly two decades off its existence, Gsport has established a solid reputation as a designer and manufacturer of quality, cutting-edge, high-tech sports care products. High on the list of its accomplishments is the brand's kinesiology tapes, which are setting a new standard for pre-workout solutions around the globe.

About Gsport: Gsport is a high-tech sports medicine company that was founded in 2003 and maintains an international presence in markets around the world. The brand is a subsidiary of Hangzhou GPSMED Medical Appliances Co. It is located in China's Zhejiang Province where the company designs and manufactures all of its cutting-edge bandages, tapes, and other sports care products in-house in its 230,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.

