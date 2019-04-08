GSSC's Security Indicia™ Technology supports Trumps Memorandum against counterfeit products

LAKE WORTH, Fla., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Security Systems Corporation (GSSC), a global leader in document security and brand protection technology is pleased that President Trump is taking action against counterfeiting with his new Memorandum.

Graphic Security Systems Corporation has developed cutting edge security technology and has been in the anti-counterfeiting business for almost four decades.

GSSC's products, DataMark™ and BrandMark® are a customizable anti-counterfeiting solution that utilizes secure imaging that can be authenticated using their proprietary smartphone App. The Security Indicia imaging contains hidden layers of information and is copy resistant. The authentication process does not require a network connection as the verification resides directly on the phone. Once connection is established, all data can be transmitted and stored in a backend database. The app was developed to be extremely user friendly and robust enough to handle poor lighting, shaky hands and various angles of operation. It's as easy as taking a picture with your smartphone camera.

GSSC prides itself with its open partnership program that ultimately benefits the end user. If you would like to speak with GSSC regarding their security solution programs, please contact them directly.

For 38+ years, Graphic Security Systems Corporation has been providing complete anti-counterfeiting solutions to government / border control agencies, voter ID administrations, and major brand / consumer goods manufacturers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida.

For more information please visit www.graphicsecurity.com

Contact:

Scott Perkins, Chief Operating Officer

Graphic Security Systems Corporation

561-966-0501

sperkins@graphicsecurity.com

SOURCE Graphic Security Systems Corporation (GSSC)

Related Links

http://graphicsecurity.com

