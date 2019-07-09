GSVlabs Enters into a Strategic Partnership with the Misk Foundation to Power the Entrepreneurship World Cup

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Misk Global Forum ( MGF ) and NestGSV Silicon Valley LLC (" GSVlabs ") are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to promote innovation and entrepreneurship around the globe through the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC).

The partnership will see MGF and GSVlabs join hands to build a technology platform that nurtures the growing global community of entrepreneurs being brought together by the EWC. By providing them with mentorship, learning resources, access to capital, and best-in-class services and tools, MGF and GSVlabs will empower these creators to take their companies to the next level.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a life-changing opportunity for 100,000 entrepreneurs already registered. Alongside, over US$5 million in prizes, EWC is also offering unrivaled resources to startups at every stage of development anywhere in the world. Now, through this partnership with GSVlabs, EWC finalists will have access to GSV Passport , a unique resource bringing Silicon Valley to the world and enabling the continued support of entrepreneurship and innovation for anyone, anywhere. GSVlabs will also work to find the most talented founders and entrepreneurs in North America and prepare them to compete on the EWC global stage finals in November.

Shaima Hamidaddin, Executive Manager of the Misk Global Forum said, "the belief that young people, both are the future and can create the future - is at the heart of our work at MGF. And we are hugely excited to be working with a company that shares this commitment to empowering young people. GSVlabs' work supporting early-stage entrepreneurs and connecting them to the investment and acceleration ecosystem that enables their growth makes them a natural partner for the MGF and the EWC. We look forward to working together to give young entrepreneurs the opportunities they need to create the future, and we're excited to see that future emerge."

Nikhil Sinha, CEO of GSVlabs said, "We are excited to partner with the Misk Global Forum for the Entrepreneurship World Cup. MGF's goal of fostering entrepreneurship globally is uniquely aligned with our mission at GSVlabs of building a truly Global Silicon Valley. As we continue to grow our innovation centers in Silicon Valley and Boston and expand GSV Passport to founders, mentors, Fortune 500s, and Venture Capitalists all over the world, we see a huge opportunity to collaborate and provide additional resources to current and future participants of EWC. We are honored to be a part of these efforts."

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is currently conducting a number of national and regional finals around the world, ahead of the global final to be held this November at the Misk Global Forum's annual gathering in Riyadh. With nearly 100,000 entrants from 170 countries, the EWC is the largest global pitch competition of its kind. Prizes include training, resources, networking and connection opportunities, investment, and cash, totalling US$5 million.

About the Misk Global Forum

The Misk Global Forum (MGF) is the flagship international platform of the Misk Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic foundation established by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi young people to become active participants in the knowledge economy. Launched in 2016, MGF takes Misk's mission onto the world stage, helping young people to realize their potential in the future economy and become active global citizens. Through international events, partnerships, and initiatives, MGF brings together emerging and established leaders, innovators, and creators to explore, experience and experiment with ways to meet the challenge of change.

About GSVlabs

Global Silicon Valley Labs - GSVlabs - is a worldwide innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley with over 5,000 members, 300 startups, 450 investors and 75 enterprise partners in our network. Our mission is to create the world's premier global innovation platform - empowering entrepreneurs and democratizing innovation around the world. We create powerful network effects by supporting entrepreneurs, accelerating startups and enabling innovation in the world's largest companies. We catalyse the world's innovation ecosystem, and through our new digital platform GSV Passport™ connect Silicon Valley to the World and the World to Silicon Valley.

