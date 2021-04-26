GSX Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: GSX), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and other disclosures.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, GSX Techedu Inc., Tower C, Beyondsoft Building, 7 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Gatotu College. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

