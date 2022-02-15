GSX Joins (ISC)² Official Training Partner Program

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Global Security Experts, Inc. (GSX) has joined its Official Training Partner (OTP) program to deliver cybersecurity education and professional development for practitioners in Japan and Bangladesh. The 2021 (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study reveals that the Asia-Pacific region is grappling with a cybersecurity skills shortage of 1.42 million, while Japan specifically faces a gap of some 40,000.

GSX is an established cybersecurity education provider based in Tokyo. It has been focused for more than two decades on supporting small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and government agencies. GSX has been supporting clients across key sectors, including manufacturing, and financial and technology services. GSX differentiates itself within the cybersecurity education sector in the region through its focus on SMEs and addressing their unique security education needs.

GSX will commence with delivering education courses focused on the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam outline, supporting practitioners to better understand and familiarize themselves with the subject matter on which they will be evaluated during the CISSP exam.

"We welcome GSX to our OTP program at a time when demand is outstripping supply extensively within the Asia Pacific cybersecurity workforce. GSX is committed to bringing the highest possible training and education standards to the region," said Clayton Jones, managing director, Asia-Pacific, (ISC)². "GSX will support smaller enterprises in elevating and increasing their cybersecurity capabilities through direct staff development, helping them on a path to pursuing professional certifications such as the CISSP, as well as better protecting the organizations they work for."

Globally recognized cybersecurity qualifications in the region are an important tool to validate competency, with certifications such as the CISSP covering a broad range of domains to aid practitioners working in a wide array of roles. The need for highly-skilled practitioners is illustrated by the extent of the gap in the region, alongside the global growth in cybersecurity attacks and greater digitalization in the region.

"With the launch of the Official CISSP CBK training, GSX, as a cybersecurity education company, is now able to offer solutions to meet the needs and overcome the challenges of customers, from management to engineers, and from attack perspective to defense perspective," said Mr. Shiro Aoyagi, CEO, GSX. "Together with the Official CISSP CBK Training, GSX will strive to improve the self-defense capabilities of companies throughout Japan."

GSX hosted its first class, delivering CISSP education, on January 17th, 2022. To find out more about (ISC)² Official Training Partners and to find training courses offered by GSX, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Training/providers

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

GSX is a cybersecurity education company specializing in information security and cybersecurity. The company provides security consulting services that boast a high retention rate, vulnerability assessments based on long years of expertise, a wide range of cybersecurity solutions and the first education service in Japan that covers the entire security landscape.

