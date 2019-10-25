GSX Techedu to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on November 5, 2019.

GSX Techedu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-902-4272 US: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Mainland China: 4001-201203 Passcode: GSX

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 12, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088 US: 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10136390

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) ("GSX Techedu" or the "Company") is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX Techedu offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.

Sandy Qin, CFA

E-mail: ir@baijiahulian.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

