GT Independence Appoints Holly Carmichael CEO

During Holly Carmichael's tenure as COO, GT Independence has more than doubled the number of self-directing participants it serves and maintained a customer satisfaction rating of over 96 percent. Today, GT Independence manages over $350 million in Medicaid funds related to financial management and support broker services for self-directed long-term services and supports. The company is one of the leading FMS providers in the U.S., serving more than 22,000 people in 12 states.

"As I look to the future of GT Independence and self-direction, I cannot think of a more qualified person to lead the company," said John Carmichael. "Holly embodies the mission and values of GT Independence. She understands the nuances and complexities of the industry and the critical role self-direction plays in making it possible for people of all ages and abilities to lead independent lives. Holly knows the self-direction better than anyone and is equipped to propel GT and self-direction forward."

After co-founding and spending 17 years overseeing GT Independence's development from startup to national FMS leader, John Carmichael will now serve as GT's president. In this role, he will focus on strategic partnerships and growth initiatives for GT Independence while setting his sights on transforming the broader healthcare landscape and driving economic development in his hometown of Sturgis, Michigan. John Carmichael has worked closely with Holly Carmichael during the past several years to ensure this transition would culminate in a seamless and thoughtful executive changeover.

"I am honored to lead GT Independence and continue our advocacy for self-direction," said Holly Carmichael. "As a mother of children with disabilities, I know how frustrating and isolating it can feel every time you have to fight for basic rights, freedoms, and accessibility. At GT, our focus is on ensuring self-direction is available to everyone using home- and community-based services."

Holly Carmichael continued, "When people can live in their own homes and communities, have choice and control over who helps them with needed support, and have accessibility to participate fully, our communities are better. Self-direction of long-term services and supports helps provide better outcomes for individuals, saves healthcare costs, and gives people the freedom to live a life of their choosing. As the CEO of GT Independence, I look forward to continuing John's legacy and expanding self-direction across the U.S."

Throughout her life, Holly Carmichael has been an advocate for self-determination. She is dedicated to ensuring inclusion and to helping people live fully, no matter their age or ability. She serves as a resource for policymakers and health care leaders exploring how to improve supports and outcomes for people with disabilities and long-term care needs. She is a member of the Applied Self-Direction Government Policy Executive Think Tank and a board member of CDG CARE and Maggie's PMM2-CDG Cure LLC, which is named after her daughter Maggie.

GT Independence's mission is to help individuals live their lives according to their own vision regardless of age or ability. Driven by years of experience with self-directed care, GT supports individuals in directing their own home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical, and legal aspects of hiring and managing their own support staff. Founded in 2004, GT is a family-owned national financial management services provider that delivers specialized fiscal intermediary services to support individuals with disabilities and long-term care needs. GT has expanded from its home state of Michigan to serve over 22,000 individuals in 12 states. For more information about GT Independence, please visit gtindependence.com.

