GT Medical Technologies Announces the Presentation of Clinical Data on GammaTile® Therapy in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastomas at the 2022 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Scientific Meeting

The abstract, titled GammaTile Brachytherapy in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastomas, earned lead author Clark C. Chen, MD, PhD, M Health Fairview neurosurgeon and the head of the University of Minnesota Medical School Department of Neurosurgery, the prestigious Brainlab Neurosurgery Award. This award is presented at both the annual meetings of AANS and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and is given to a neurosurgeon with a high-scoring abstract relating to central nervous system tumors.

"The treatment of recurrent glioblastoma remains a major challenge in our field, without consensus for a standard of care. Our published results suggest clinical benefit from GammaTile treatment and warrant consideration in this setting, especially given the highly favorable safety profile," said Dr. Chen. "Recapitulation of our results in a larger, multi-institution cohort has the potential to redefine the standard of care for recurrent glioblastoma patients."

The abstract will be presented on Monday, May 2nd at 4:16 PM in the Tumor Abstract Session in Philadelphia. This will be the first in-person AANS meeting since 2019. Read the abstract here.

