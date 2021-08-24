GT Medical Technologies Presents Clinical Data on GammaTile® Therapy for Brain Tumors at the 2021 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Scientific Virtual Meeting

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. today announced it is presenting clinical data in two oral presentations on the company's breakthrough GammaTile® Therapy for patients with brain tumors at the 2021 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting. The presenting authors, Dr. David Brachman, co-founder and CTO at GT Medical Technologies and Dr. Mehee Choi, director of Medical Affairs at GT Medical Technologies, will discuss new data in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), and access-to-care for patients with resectable brain tumors.

GammaTile is an implantable radiation therapy consisting of bioresorbable collagen tiles embedded with Cesium-131 sources provided by Isoray, Inc. It is the first medical device cleared for brain tumor treatment in the U.S. in the last ten years. "GammaTile Therapy improves the lives of patients with newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors," said Matthew Likens, president and CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc. "Data presented at AANS highlights clinical efficacy of the therapy, but also important access-to-care and quality-of-life benefits that GammaTile provides these patients. It's the first device of its kind, and its ability to deliver safe and effective Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients is groundbreaking in the neuro-oncology community."

The in-person AANS meeting was cancelled due to Covid-19. As the pandemic disrupts travel and events, it is vital to remember that cancer treatment is not elective. GammaTile is a one-and-done radiation option for patients with brain tumors that eliminates the need for daily, ongoing radiation treatments. Patients receive ongoing, therapeutic radiation from the safety of their own home, protecting them from unnecessary exposure to Covid-19, and delivering life-extending treatment. This and other access to care benefits will be featured in the abstracts presented at AANS.

"Resection and Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for treatment of recurrent GBM," presenting author: David Brachman , MD, Radiation Oncologist, GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

, MD, Radiation Oncologist, GT Medical Technologies, Inc. "Access to specialty radiotherapy care for patients with resectable brain tumors," presenting author: Mehee Choi , MD, Radiation Oncologist, GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

In addition to the abstracts presented at the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting, GammaTile Therapy was featured in two scientific abstracts at the 2021 Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Conference on Brain Metastases last week. Read the following abstracts online:

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Its GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. Patients receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GTMedTech on Twitter and LinkedIn.

