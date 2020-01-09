GTAI: New EV and Hybrid Registrations Way Up in Germany in 2019

BERLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's Federal Office for Motorized Transportation, the KBA, has published figures showing a massive percentage increase in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles.

239,250 new hybrid vehicles were registered in the country last year – a rise of 83.7 percent over 2018. Among those vehicles were 45,348 plug-in hybrids, which saw new registrations rise by 44.2 percent. 62,281 new purely electric vehicles were registered – an increase of 75.5 percent.

Hybrids accounted for 6.6 percent and EVs 1.8 percent of new vehicles on German roads last year. The rise of alternatively powered vehicles coincides with the start of major initiatives among Germany's big carmakers to transition away from combustion-engine vehicles. The German government offers subsidies of up to 6000 euros for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid or EV.

"The increased number of fully and partially electric vehicles is part of the ongoing trend in the German automotive industry, and you can expect further rapid growth in future," says Germany Trade and Invest automotive expert Stefan Di Bitonto. "Electric mobility is a booming sector and offers excellent investment opportunities."

For further information on Germany's automotive industry: https://www.gtai.de/gtai-en/invest/industries/mobility/automotive.

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications

GERMANY TRADE & INVEST

Follow us Twitter | LinkedIn | Xing | YouTube

T +49 30 200 099 170

jefferson.chase@gtai.com

www.gtai.com

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest

Related Links

https://www.gtai.de/gtai-en/invest/industries/mobility/automotive

