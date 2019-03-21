GTB's Wearable Tech Invention Included in Chicago Museum Collection

DEARBORN, Mich., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WPP's global communications agency GTB announced today that its wearable tech invention, Ford SafeCap, is included in the Wired to Wear exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, IL. The SafeCap, a life-saving device designed to keep truck drivers awake at the wheel, will be first showcased at the exhibit's opening on March 21.

The Ford SafeCap, wearable technology designed to keep truck drivers awake at the wheel

Created in collaboration with Ford Motor Company and GTB's Sao Paulo team, the SafeCap helps keep truck drivers alert while they are pulling long shifts behind the wheel. Appearing like a baseball cap, the wearable technology is equipped with sensors that are capable of interpreting head movements and warns drivers with sound, light, and vibration if they start to nod off.

"The SafeCap is the perfect example of a smart solution to a real problem made possible through creativity, technology, and a focus on putting people at the center of design. We make what matters—for people and for business," said Vico Benevides, Executive Creative Director of GTB Brazil.

Known for its hands-on exhibits designed to spark scientific inquiry and creativity, the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) is one of the largest science museums in the world. Wired to Wear is the first-ever exhibition dedicated to wearable technology featuring more than 100 innovations from around the world. The new exhibit will showcase how digital advancements in wearable technology is enhancing lives.

"We designed Wired to Wear to showcase the possibilities that wearable technology presents for society now and help guests understand how it can create opportunities for them they could have never imagined," said David Mosena, MSI's president and chief executive officer.

Since the reveal of the Ford SafeCap, GTB has—on behalf of Ford—continued to develop other smart technologies, such as the Accessibility Mat, a dual-purpose car mat that serves as a portable ramp for wheelchair users; and Ford's Feel the View, a device that allows blind passengers to experience the view through a car window. These inventions, among others, illustrate GTB's focus on advancing mobility through creativity and human-centered design.

Wired to Wear is open to the public from March 21, 2019 to May 2020 at the Museum of Science and Industry. It is not included in museum entry and requires an additional timed entry ticket, $12 for adults and seniors, and $9 for children. The museum was visited by over 1.5 million guests in 2018. With more than 35,000 artifacts on display, it is the largest science museum in the Western Hemisphere.

About GTB

Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan and founded in 2007, GTB is an industry-leading global communications agency. Formerly known as Team Detroit, Blue Hive, and Retail First, the agency unified under the single name GTB in 2016. A WPP company, GTB works in 51 countries across six continents. Clients include Ford Motor Company, and Aptiv, among others. Visit www.gtb.com for more information.

