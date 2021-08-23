GTCR Promotes John D. Kos to Managing Director

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today the promotion of John D. Kos to Managing Director.

Mr. Kos initially joined GTCR in 2006. He was promoted to Vice President in 2011 and Principal in 2017. Among his many contributions to the firm and its limited partners, Mr. Kos has led GTCR's growth initiatives at several instrumental healthcare investments, including Antylia Scientific, Cedar Gate Technologies and Transaction Data Systems, and he also works closely with Water's Edge/Riverchase Dermatology. He was involved in several past GTCR investments including CCS, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, GreatCall and XIFIN.

Prior to joining GTCR, Mr. Kos worked as an Analyst in the healthcare investment banking group of Citigroup Global Markets in New York. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a BS in finance from the University of Illinois.

"On behalf of my partners at GTCR, we would like to congratulate John on his new leadership role at the firm," said Dean Mihas, GTCR Managing Director and Co-CEO. "He is an exceptional investment professional with tremendous healthcare insights. He has spearheaded the firm's efforts in the healthcare IT industry, where GTCR has made several investments. He is an excellent addition to our experienced senior management team."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Financial Services & Technology, Growth Business Services, Healthcare, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow GTCR on LinkedIn.

