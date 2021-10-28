GTFO It's Vegan Formalizes Affiliate Relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's Blue365 Member Savings Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFO It's Vegan has formalized its affiliate relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and their Blue365 Members Savings Program. Blue365 is a program committed to providing Blue Cross Blue Shield members with easy access to savings on premier products and services. The program is designed to help members achieve the lifestyle they desire through the program's extensive array of exclusive savings, healthy tips, and inspirational stories from fellow Blue365 members on how this program has changed their lives.

Currently the Blue365 program is used by two-thirds of the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) plans across the country representing 68.7 million BCBS members. The Blue365 Savings Program has 2.73 million active users.

GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. GTFO seeks out the newest innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more. GTFO currently has over 2,800 vegan and plant-based products across 700+ brands.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield System consists of 36 independent, locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield member Companies, a Federal Employee Program and an Association that serves the collective needs of the 103 million Americans. The Blue Cross Blue Shield System delivers health insurance coverage and provides local solutions that improve access to affordable, quality healthcare, across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Through the Blue365 program, GTFO It's Vegan maintains an active offer on the Blue365 website providing BCBS members with special savings when they shop on the GTFO It's Vegan site. In addition, Blue365 sends emails out to their users promoting the savings programs available to BCBS members on their platform.

Marc Pierce, CEO of GTFO It's Vegan states, "We are very excited about this partnership as GTFO It's Vegan and Blue365's mission and values are closely aligned in that both entities are dedicated to helping individuals live healthier lifestyles."

