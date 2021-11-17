GTFO Launches The Steak 'N JUST Egg™ Samosa

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFO It's Vegan is excited to announce the newest addition to its private label Great Foods, It's Vegan line – the Steak 'N JUST Egg™ Samosa. The addition expands its previously launched line of samosas, including the IMPOSSIBLE™ Burger Meat & Cheese Samosa, the Chick'n Samosa With Better Chew Shreds, and the Vegetable Samosa.

GTFO It's Vegan (GTFO) is a progressive online retailer, wholesaler and distributor of curated vegan and plant-based foods. GTFO is pioneering the "New Age Vegan" movement, appealing to individuals who may not be vegans today, but are seeking to eat and live better, without sacrificing the enjoyment of eating a great meal. GTFO seeks out the newest innovations in vegan and plant-based foods from all around the world, including meat, seafood, cheese and dairy, bakery, snacks, and much more. Launched just 18 months ago in May of 2020 by husband-and-wife team Marc and Tanya Pierce, GTFO has quickly emerged as the largest player in the online vegan retail and wholesale space. GTFO currently has over 3,000 vegan and plant-based products across 700+ brands.

Marc Pierce, GTFO It's Vegan's CEO and Co-Founder states, "Expanding our private label line of products is a key component of our growth strategy. We are fortunate to have so many great vendor partners that are eager to collaborate with us to launch, new, never seen before vegan and plant based innovations."

Eat Just, the manufacturer of JUST Egg, is the largest player in the plant-based egg market, having sold the equivalent of nearly 200 million eggs since JUST Egg's nationwide launch in 2019. Matt Riley, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Eat Just states, "We are extremely excited about our new collaboration with GTFO It's Vegan. GTFO provides us with the ability to quickly reach an extensive base of vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian consumers to rapidly test and learn about consumer preferences and fuel the next innovations in our product portfolio."

The introduction of the Steak 'N JUST Egg Samosa follows the recent launch of GTFO It's Vegan line of vegan sashimi earlier this month, including tuna, salmon, sailfish and calamari. GTFO now has the most extensive line of vegan sashimi in the U.S. market.

Tanya Pierce, GTFO It's Vegan's President, Chief Innovation Officer, and Co-Founder states, "We have many more products planned with our collaboration with Eat Just. Look for our soon to be released Sausage, JUST Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich made with our GTFO fresh based line of vegan brioches."

