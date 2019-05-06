GTL Celebrates National Correctional Officers and Employees Week by Providing Customers with Free Package of Wellness Courses

The LMS is the backbone of GTL's education solution, administering, documenting, tracking, reporting, and delivering the educational content for the inmates and officers taking advantage of GTL's Inmate Education and Professional Staff Training solutions. Professional training for officers and administrators provides a long-lasting benefit for correctional facilities.

"For over 35 years, NCOEW has recognized the professionalism, dedication, and courage displayed by officers and staff members as they handle the day-to-day operations of correctional facilities that now hold over two million inmates in the United States," said Deb Alderson, GTL CEO. "GTL understands the commitment that correctional officers and employees bring to the job every day, and we want to express our gratitude by offering free training through our Education Services offerings and participating in other events across the country. We are committed to giving back to those that make it possible for incarcerated individuals to remain in contact with their loved ones and have a chance at successful re-entry after release."

This year, GTL is giving back by adding 25 courses to the LMS and providing free 15-day subscriptions to all current correctional facility customer employees, allowing officers and facility staff members to access them for any 15-day period between May 6 and June 30, 2019.

"At GTL, we recognize the benefits of education for both inmates and correctional facility staff," said Dr. Turner Nashe, GTL Executive Vice President, Education Services. "Professional staff training programs, such as the additional courses we are providing during this free subscription period, help to alleviate some of the challenges faced by correctional officers and staff members. It is sometimes difficult to illuminate a clear path of interest towards training and career advancement. We have found that a complete education solution allows facilities to maintain a stable, well-trained workforce that offers a higher degree of safety and security behind the walls."

National Correctional Officers & Employees Week was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to recognize the difficult and dangerous, though essential, assignment held by the country's correctional officers.

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 29 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press Contact: Randy Brown

571-267-2780

media@gtl.net

SOURCE GTL

Related Links

http://www.gtl.net

