GTL to Showcase Technology Leadership at International Conference Focused on Digital Transformation

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today announced its participation at the 3rd Global Corrections Digital Technology Conference. "Technology in Corrections: Digital Transformation" is organized by the European Organisation of Prison and Correctional Services (EuroPris) and the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA).

Taking place April 2–4, 2019, in Lisbon, Portugal, the conference brings together practitioners and service providers from over 40 countries with a wide range of backgrounds focusing on the creation, development, and implementation of correctional technology solutions.

"We are honored to support and attend the conference, focusing on exchanging ideas and best practices to deliver digital transformation in the criminal justice systems around the world," said Gad Tobaly, President, GTL International. "The Technology in Corrections Conference organized by Europris and ICPA, and hosted by the Portuguese Ministry of Justice's Directorate-General of Reintegration and Prison Services, brings together industry professionals from across the globe to discuss how to advance their respective jurisdictions through the implementation of digital technology initiatives."

Mr. Tobaly and senior executives from GTL will be at the conference to introduce attendees to innovative technologies that are beneficial for facilities, inmates, their friends and family members, and society at large.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Ditto, GTL Vice President of Research and Development, will present "Turning Up the Volume: Technology, Policies, and Best Practices that can Measurably Increase Inmate Communication with Friends and Family Members" at the conference. Focusing on how implementing new technology solutions can better connect friends and family members to their incarcerated loved ones, the presentation will include real-world examples.

"GTL's mission is to develop innovations that create connections, support rehabilitation, and ultimately reduce recidivism," concluded Mr. Tobaly. "Our attendance at this conference, as well as our presentation, shows that we want and need to share our knowledge with, as well as learn from, the dedicated corrections experts across the world."

GTL is committed to contributing experience, expertise, and thought leadership across the global corrections community. To learn more about GTL's technology offerings, contact GTL today.

