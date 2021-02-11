GTMRx Institute Reaches Seven Year Membership Goal Six Years Early

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute , a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together who are bound by the urgent need to get the medications right, announced it has bested its membership goal more than six years early. The Institute now counts over 1,200 individuals and nearly 800 organizations as members in their fight to save lives and save money by ensuring access to comprehensive medication management (CMM) services. Among these members are some of the highest regarded physicians, health care providers, nurses, health IT innovators, diagnostics firms, drug companies and academic institutions on the subject in the country.

"The need to optimize medications is a commonality among every corner of health care, from physicians to pharmacists, nurses, drug manufacturers to employers as health plan sponsors, insurance providers, consumers, and everyone in between," said Katherine H. Capps, Co-Founder and Executive Director of GTMRx. "We're passionate about growing our membership of stakeholders invested in this fight to ensure appropriate use of medications. This requires changing payment models to reward interprofessional team-based care. Not only does our meteoric growth, but also the caliber of our membership , speak for itself. We're fortunate to count so many of the leaders at the forefront of medical science among our active coalition and are continuing to recruit the best and brightest to be part of our mission."

In addition to robust growth, GTMRx has published multiple guidance reports to advance medication management reform in the past year. Last July, the Institute released the GTMRx Blueprint for Change , a report based on eight months of multi-stakeholder input and guidance for how to change the way medications are managed, including a roadmap for reform, guided by four pillars of medication management reform: how we practice, how we pay, how we use diagnostics and how we integrate technology. The Institute has also released a suite of Tools from Our Experts , including case studies, infographics, published literature and white papers designed for a variety of stakeholders to help advance the cause through education, advocacy and practice transformation.

At the center of the GTMRx Institute's approach is a push toward broad adoption of Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM) , a practice level, team-based process that includes a personalized, patient-centered approach to medication use with the physician working in collaborative practice with a clinical pharmacist and other team members to ensure appropriate use of medications.

"Now is the time for a mind and policy shift to end thousands of unnecessary deaths due to the current system that leads to medication mismanagement," said Paul Grundy, MD, GTMRx President and Chief Transformation Officer at Innovaccer. "GTMRx's mission is simple and important: save lives and money by optimizing medication use through comprehensive medication management rooted in team-based patient care. The evidence exists and with access to companion and complementary diagnostics as a tool during the care process, we now can more precisely target correct therapies and personalized care. Our growth over the past year shows how important this movement is; it's a cause that nearly everyone can agree upon."

The GTMRx Institute is actively seeking new members and supporting funders from across the health care continuum. For more information on GTMRx and how they are moving the needle, visit http://www.gtmr.org .

About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute

