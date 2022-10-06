GTN appoints its first Chief Marketing Officer to accelerate global expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a fintech-powered global trading and investment ecosystem, has appointed Jorge Sánchez-Galiani as Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned marketer, Jorge will build GTN's marketing organisation, working alongside the executive leadership team to accelerate the group expansion.

Most recently, Jorge served as Head of Marketing for the Hong Kong-based FinTech, Premialab, creating the marketing function foundations to strengthen the business growth trajectory. With over 16 years of experience, he has held senior marketing roles at Ocorian, Moody's Analytics, ICE Data Services (former Interactive Data) and Thomson Reuters.

As CMO, he will lead all aspects of GTN's global marketing organisation — focusing on driving measurable growth, building GTN's global brand reputation, expanding client relationships, and supporting the organisation's revenue growth ambitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Manjula Jayasinghe, the Group CEO of GTN, said: "We are excited to have Jorge join Team GTN as the CMO. His vast experience in managing the marketing function in the FinTech domain will fuel GTN's marketing and communication strategy globally."

"I'm inspired by GTN's leadership team and company culture, particularly its focus on driving growth and unlocking value for its clients and their end clients," said Jorge Sánchez-Galiani, CMO, GTN. "I am enthused by the calibre of our strategic investors, IFC and SBI Group, and I look forward to propelling GTN's regional success globally, making a difference for clients, investors, and partners."

This latest executive hire follows several recent leadership appointments across the MENA and APAC regions to enable the GTN leadership's vision of becoming the most comprehensive electronic trading and investment platform globally.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech-powered global trading and investment ecosystem headquartered at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with regulated operating subsidiaries in Dubai and Singapore, serving their respective regions. GTN operates on a B2B and B2B2C business model enabling customers to access over 80 cash equities markets and multiple asset classes using its proprietary trading and investment platform. Over 300 employees dedicate their talent and passion to the shared common purpose of creating the most comprehensive global trading ecosystem, offering best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions. GTN's buy-side and sell-side clients rely on its services and solutions to access trading and investment opportunities across asset classes and geographies. Please visit www.gtngroup.com for more information about GTN, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

