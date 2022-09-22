GTN appoints regional CEO to create the Group Shared Services

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN (Global Trading Network), FinTech-powered global trading and investment ecosystem, has appointed Arjuna Nanayakkara as CEO of GTN in Sri Lanka & Global Head of Shared Services as it continues strengthening its management team to enable the vision of becoming the most comprehensive electronic trading and investment platform globally.

Arjuna joins from the London Stock Exchange Group, where he was Director of Cloud Operations, leading the firm's global multi-platform cloud operations capabilities while heading the Shared Services delivering excellence on strategic infrastructure and operational services. He brings over 25 years of experience from various industries, including Financial Services and Information Technology, in strategic and leading roles.

As regional CEO and Global Head of Shared Services, he brings unique leadership traits to invigorate GTN's global business services and technical competencies, ensuring the highest standards within the FinTech industry. His contribution to the group will scale the GTN platform to support global demands as a trusted FinTech partner.

Commenting on the appointment, Manjula Jayasinghe, the Group CEO of GTN, said: "We are excited to have Arjuna joining Team GTN in his new role."

Arjuna Nanayakkara added: "We will nurture innovation and creativity with repetitive competencies that continuously improve over time as enterprise capabilities with exceptional human capital driven by passion and ownership."

GTN is on a mission of empowering our partners to drive growth and unlock value for their end clients with superior trading and investment solutions.

About GTN Group

GTN Group is headquartered at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with regulated operating subsidiaries in Dubai and Singapore that serve the Middle East and Asia and its dedicated technology development centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka. GTN Group currently has a team of 250 employees with the common purpose of creating the most comprehensive trading ecosystem globally. GTN operates a B2B and B2B2C business model, allowing customers access to over 80 markets and multiple asset classes using its proprietary trading and investment platform. Please visit www.gtngroup.com for more information about GTN, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

