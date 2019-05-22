GT's Kombucha Launches ALIVE, A Line of Adaptogenic Teas to Help Support Stress Relief

"As consumer interest and consumption of adaptogenic foods began to increase, coupled with the demand for holistic alternatives to combat daily stress, I saw a huge gap in the market for a functional wellness beverage," said GT Dave, founder of GT's Living Foods. "Inspired by ancient practices of holistic health, I've combined sacred gifts from Mother Nature to craft ALIVE to help re-center the mind, restore the body, and revitalize the spirit."

ALIVE is available in six flavors: Black Lemon, Cascara Spice, Matcha Vanilla, Guayusa Turmeric, Mate Mint and Pu-Erh Root. The flavors offer a crisper, revitalizing alternative to the brand's signature Organic & Raw Kombucha. The line is now available nationwide in Whole Foods and other natural food stores with an SRP of $3.99 per bottle.

GT's Living Foods offerings are available at specialty, natural and traditional grocers nationwide. To find a store near you, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com/find-a-store/. For more information on GT's Living Foods and its diverse portfolio, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

About GT's Living Foods:

GT's Living Foods was founded in 1995 by GT Dave. The company stays true to its roots by continuing to handcraft its signature small batch Kombucha in the same way GT did in his parents' kitchen more than 23 years ago. The family-owned and operated company has since expanded its offerings beyond Kombucha to include ALIVE, CocoYo, CocoKefir and VeggieKefir. With a commitment to the integrity of the ingredients, as well as the process, GT's Living Foods is dedicated to crafting products with living probiotics that are raw, organic, vegan, and gluten free. It is their purpose to help people to live happier, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

