GT's Synergy Celebrates Kombucha's History and Tradition for World Kombucha Day!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Synergy Raw Kombucha, the beloved and world-renowned Kombucha brand, gears up to recognize and celebrate this one-of-a-kind, fermented tea on the second annual World Kombucha Day, February 21. While every day is a celebration of Kombucha and its endless gifts and health benefits, this day specifically honors its history and purpose with special offers and curated content for fans everywhere. All week long, Kombucha consumers, from curious to connoisseur, can sign up for GT's newsletter to receive a special buy-one-get-one free coupon through February 21.

GT's is credited for pioneering the Kombucha category, first bringing it to commercial shelves in 1995. Today, Kombucha is the fastest growing functional beverage category, poised to hit $3.5 billion by 2025. What most people don't know is that Kombucha's existence predates the 90s. In fact, its first documented origin starts over 2000 years ago in 221 BCE in East Asia (the reason for World Kombucha Day's 2.21 date). It was referred to as the "tea of immortality" and "elixir of long life" by Chinese Emperor Qin Shi Huang who consumed Kombucha for its powerful healing qualities. Now, Kombucha continues to be sought after by all who seek health and wellness including pop culture icons like Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and many more. World Kombucha Day was first established in 2020 by Kombucha Brewers International, the leading global trade organization for commercial Kombucha brewers, in an effort to continue to share Kombucha with the world.

"We are so excited to celebrate the second annual World Kombucha Day with consumers and brewers alike. As a producer of Kombucha for more than 25 years, I feel blessed knowing that Kombucha has a global audience and that we can honor this very special drink for years to come," says GT Dave, Founder & CEO of GT's Living Foods. "This day of recognition gives us the opportunity to remember and reflect on how Kombucha has impacted our lives and the lives of so many others. The focus is not to sell, but to share. It is an honor to come together as a community to generate awareness on the past, present and future of Kombucha."

GT continues, "The most important aspect of World Kombucha Day is to highlight the passion and purpose that Kombucha creates as well as the nutritional qualities it possesses. In addition to our GT's BOGO offer, we will present new content that spreads knowledge, stories, and experiences of other Kombucha makers from different corners of the globe."

Adding to the festivities, GT's will launch its first Instagram live series "Meet the Makers" to brew up intimate conversations with Kombucha company founders worldwide. The "Meet the Makers" Series will start February 17 and will broadcast daily at 12:00PM PST through World Kombucha Day on February 21.

For more information on World Kombucha Day and to sign up for GT's newsletter to receive the World Kombucha Day BOGO coupon, please visit: GTsLivingFoods.com/WKD. Fans can use the store locator on GT's website to find a retailer nearby, while residents of California, Arizona, and Nevada can now order for home delivery via the e-commerce shop.

To watch GT's "Meet the Makers" Series, follow @GTsKombucha on Instagram and tune-in live each day at 12:00PM PST from February 17 through February 21.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the ultimate healer.

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He and the company continue to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

