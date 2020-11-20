GT's Synergy Collaborates With High-fashion Photographer, Yu Tsai On First National Print Ad Campaign

GT's Rooted In Nature print ad campaign can be seen in top national publications like Health Magazine , Harper's Bazaar , Vanity Fair , GQ , Esquire , and many more, as well as the coveted PEOPLE Magazine "Sexiest Man Alive" Issue 2020, hitting stands today. The creative tone for the ads is centered around connecting to Mother Nature. The earthy, bold colors featured in the photography mirror the flavors of the fall Kombucha line as Yu Tsai's fashion-geared eye captures how we connect with the natural world during the changing seasons. Since the campaign's launch in early October, GT's has driven 8.5% growth and seven-digit dollar contribution to the Kombucha category YTD (SPINS).

"In everything we do, we hope to inspire consumers to re-establish their connection to nature."

"In everything we do, we hope to inspire consumers to re-establish their connection to nature – from fueling their bodies with raw, organic, living foods, to nourishing their mind and spirit with Mother Nature's serenity," said GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "That's why it's so important for us to convey through creative design and visual expression the profound energy and healing qualities only She can provide to us."

"We are honored to have Yu Tsai's eye and direction bring our vision to life in a way that is fashionable, inspired, and completely rooted in nature."

Yu Tsai's work has been featured on the covers of Vogue, Teen Vogue, InStyle, GQ, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and much more. Yu Tsai is also known for his roles as creative director and judge on both America's Next Top Model and Asia's Next Top Model, bringing his unique approach and creative mind to the table as a curator of all things naturally beautiful.

"Advertising and photography can serve as an important tool in spreading awareness and helping to inspire people, which we need now more than ever," says Yu Tsai. "I am thrilled to be able to collaborate and create with GT's on this campaign that delivers such a powerful message through the beauty of Mother Nature."

The Rooted In Nature campaign spotlights GT's roots-centric flavors, Heart Beet, Tantric Turmeric , and #1 best-seller Gingerade. For more information on GT's Synergy raw kombucha and the Rooted In Nature campaign, please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com/rooted and follow along on social media: @GTsKombucha.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition, one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com.

