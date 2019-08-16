GTT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. - GTT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of GTT and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gtt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 30, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

GTT and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2019, the Company disclosed that losses for 1Q2019, including revenues, were larger than expected due to a multitude of problems relating to the integration of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., a substantial acquisition by the Company announced in February 2018.

On this news, the price of GTT's shares plummeted and continued to decline over the following two months.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System V. GTT Communications, Inc., 1:19cv982.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

