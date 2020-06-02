GTX Corp Launches Liquid Titanium Shield

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTX Corp (GTXO) (OtherOTC: GTXO), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020 today announced that it has commenced sales of a new, technologically advanced, "Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield" (Ti22), which provides screen protection to all glass surfaces of items such as mobile phones, tablets, eyeglasses, goggles, and face shields. The Ti22 available for $14.99, works by application of a proprietary nanotechnology-based liquid that binds with the molecular glass structure of the screen surface. Based on multiple laboratory tests, along with the manufacture's claims, the protection provided by Ti22 is antibacterial and antiviral, water and scratch resistant, improves surface hardness and reduces electromagnetic radiation, and is made of non-toxic materials. GTX Corp has signed an agreement to become the exclusive United States distributor for this product, which the manufacture represents has been sold to more than 5 million customers in over 40 countries worldwide.

"It's now more important than ever that we keep our mobile devices and other high-touch glass surfaces that we rely on every day, as clean as possible and protected from pathogens that may be present on these surfaces," said Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. "The product is manufactured in Europe pursuant to strict safety standards and has been manufacturer tested by separate and independent laboratories. We are pleased to add this product to our line of essential personal protection equipment and excited to make this product available to the U.S. market."

GTX Corp has been at the forefront of wearable technology, GPS people and asset tracking, geofencing and monitoring seniors that are in a vulnerable risk group and has a deep understanding of technologies that provide health and safety. Reopen your business with confidence, with safe work essentials from a company you can trust. The GTX Corp team is fully committed to doing its part to deliver advanced, quality products that will help you stay safe and help get America back to work safely. GTX is With You.

The GTX updated line of PPE's can be found on GTX Corp's dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode "open4biz" and get a discount on your first order). And until the end of this month, in support of the launch of the Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield, we will include this product free with any order above $75.00.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company's customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.

