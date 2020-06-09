GTX Corp Launches 'Work Safe' PPE Bundles for the Workplace

"In speaking to hundreds of business owners and managers across the country, the number one question we hear is: 'What do I need to buy so I can reopen, make it safe for my employees and customers and comply with new government mandates?'" said Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Customer Relations Manager. Taking that question to heart, we are offering a simple and encompassing solution for the business community.

The main objectives for creating the bundles were:

Make it easy for the buyer - they have enough to think about.

Provide high quality products at a great price with next day shipping.

Offer bundles with variety - a well-balanced assortment of essential and unique products.

Being that the situation is fluid, try to introduce new products as they become available.

"Speaking to dozens of business owners and having gone through the process ourselves back in March, trying to figure out how we were going to protect our employees and visitors to our facilities, we had a pretty good idea of what was needed and hence the creation of the pre-assembled bundles," commented GTX Corp CEO Patrick Bertagna.

The Work Safe PPE Bundles are available in four different sizes, depending on the number of employees and people the business interacts with and if it is a first-time purchase or a replenishment. GTX Corp expects to launch several additional bundles to its offerings in the coming weeks.

GTX Corp's updated, full-line of PPE can be found on GTX Corp's dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode 'open4biz' and get a discount on your first order).

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company's customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

