Guac and Roll to ArTaco - a Brand-New, Free Art Taco Festival in Beaumont

As one of the kickoff events to the third annual #EATBMT Restaurant Week , ARTACO is an art walk and Tacofest taking place Saturday, March 6th from 11-7, 2021. All arts and crafts activities are free, plus attendees the option to purchase a $10 punch card for 4 tacos + 8 beer samples. Split between the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and The Fire Museum, food will be stationed around the Art Museum, while the Fire Museum Pavilion will house the beer tent so attendees will be encouraged to visit both with plenty of room to spread out and safely socially distance. There will be music, crafts, and vendor booths lining Main Street.

On display will be a brand-new art popup designed in collaboration with acclaimed Houston artist Shelbi Nicole, founder of Whimsy World. "As part of our Bon Temps Beaumont campaign, we're looking to guarantee good times for the duration of 2021 and what better way to do that than to infuse a bit of whimsy and color in a year that deserves a bright spot?" said Christina Lokey, Marketing Director. Dress cute for the Instagram opportunities, but pack the stretchy pants.

Special discounted hotel packages will be available for Restaurant Week at the MCM Elegante and Holiday Inn Plaza. Rates starting at just $79 with a jam-packed itinerary for foodies to follow.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

About Visit Beaumont : On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique to the South. Explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB