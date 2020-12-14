Guadalupe Elena Parra Batriz's new book Broken Wings (Alas Rotas), a compendious narrative that caters to the psychological and emotional needs of juvenile delinquents

Guadalupe Elena Parra Batriz said this about his book: "This book is the product of over five years of experience working with juvenile delinquents. It is about real-life stories of children and adolescents whose broken wings landed them in institutions indifferent to their tragedies that ended up destroying them. For many of them, their wings will never again undertake the flight. They had tried to escape the pain, only to end up trapped in dark cells with people unresponsive to their feelings and needs. Crucial moments in the lives of these youth and the psychological processes they go through are exposed as are the internal dynamics that locked them up. Narrated are the circumstances that contributed to creating their vulnerable emotional state and their efforts to maintain equilibrium. The anguish experienced by these adolescents is portrayed in dialogues that reveal the painful reality of children who could not escape the lacerations from their past."

Published by Page Publishing, Guadalupe Elena Parra Batriz's new book Broken Wings (Alas Rotas) educates the readers on the importance of empathizing with the delinquents by identifying their needs during rehabilitation to usher healing and purpose back to their hearts.

