Guangxi, China In The Spotlight At UN Headquarters

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangxi, located in the southern region of China, was in the spotlight at UN Headquarters in New York today as 150 guests were introduced to the area, known for its natural beauty.

The event featured a photo exhibit and presentation under the theme "East or West, Guangxi is the Best," by officials of China's People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Those in attendance included officials and executives from the UN, the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York, the Sino-American Friendship Association and directors and tourism professionals from Metro New York.

Li Bing, the Vice-Governor of People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in his presentation, noted that the event was a perfect opportunity to exchange tourism development experiences with one of the world's best cities - New York City - and to learn from its best practices.

He also invited Americans to visit Guangxi during September and October, when China-ASEAN Expo takes place in its province capital Nanning and its most famous city Guilin.

Remysell Salas, who represented the New York City Mayor's Office at the event, added that the event was the ultimate occasion for New Yorkers to get to know Guangxi's history, culture and economic development.

Meanwhile, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio and Congresswoman Grace Meng all sent letters of congratulations with Governor Cuomo noting: "This occasion welcomes many to become familiar with Guangxi as it seeks to expand economic, industrial and technological development through increased trade and tourism with the United States."

There is a popular saying in Chinese that states: 'East or West, Guangxi scenery is the best.' Guangxi is home to the Guilin Lijiang River; the Beihai Silver Beach, named one of the best beaches in China; and the biggest waterfall in Asia, the China-Vietnam Detian Waterfall.

Last year, Guangxi attracted 500 million travelers globally, among them about 135,000 American travelers. Officials hope to attract more international travelers through today's UN event and plan to cooperate with and learn from New York City, to develop its tourism resources.

Media Contact:



Cimagine Media Group, LLC



info@cimgus.com

SOURCE Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region