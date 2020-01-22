Guangzhou Night Debuted in WEF Annual Meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the night of January 21 (GMT+1), Guangzhou, China organized Guangzhou Night event in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting for the very first time. Guangzhou Night is co-organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Cedar Holdings, a Guangzhou home-grown conglomerate. According to public information, as a world-leading Chinese commodities company, Cedar Holdings ranked 301st on the Fortune Global 500 with US$40.6 billion in total revenue. During the Guangzhou Night, a SPA was signed that sees Cedar Holdings purchase the entire share capital of Stemcor. Headquartered in the UK, Stemcor was a Top 3 global independent steel and raw materials trading company.