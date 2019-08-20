Guaranteed Rate Adds Technology Innovator Dominick Marchetti to Management Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, is pleased to announce it has hired leading industry technology and customer experience expert Dominick Marchetti to lead its product innovation agenda, building groundbreaking tools and platforms for the FinTech industry.

Guaranteed Rate Companies is pleased to announce it has hired leading industry technology and customer experience expert Dominick Marchetti to lead its product innovation agenda, building groundbreaking tools and platforms for the FinTech industry.

"Dom is one of the top mortgage technology leaders in the country," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "We are absolutely thrilled to have Dom as part of our team to build the best-in-class technology. Together, we will continue to lead the industry in technology innovation that advances the consumer experience as well as streamline the process for mortgage professionals."

Marchetti's extensive experience developing digital technology and lending platforms complements the skills of the seasoned technology team at Guaranteed Rate, which has a track record of building next-generation technology solutions, including the world's first Digital Mortgage.

"Joining the management team at Guaranteed Rate is a great opportunity with limitless possibilities to collaborate with the best talent in Financial Services and run fast," said Marchetti. "I look forward to working with this world-class team to develop and innovate new products that will shape the future."

Prior to joining Guaranteed Rate, Marchetti oversaw the evolution of new technology to support consumer-direct strategies for new lending products across multiple platforms. With nearly two decades in the mortgage and financial sectors, Marchetti brings a sharp perspective on what customers expect during the mortgage process and is adept in driving relationships through predictive consumer behavior. He has spent much of his career building and leading IT teams, redefining the way mortgage companies do business.

For more information, visit: Rate.com

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has nearly 5,000 employees in over 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

Related Links

rate.com

