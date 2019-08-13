Guaranteed Rate Announces Winner of its 'Sweep Your Mortgage' Giveaway

"I bought my home eight years ago for me and my son with hopes to one day pay it off," said Vargas, who works for an international shipping company. "I honestly couldn't believe it when I heard the news I had won."

In addition to receiving a mortgage or rent payment for one month, he will receive two tickets to a White Sox regular season game and one autographed item by a White Sox player.

The 2019 contest, which runs through the end of the regular season, activates when the White Sox sweep an opponent. The sweep can happen at home or on the road and there will be a new winner for every sweep.

"We're thrilled to support Nestor in achieving the American dream of home ownership," says Guaranteed Rate Chief Growth Officer Scott G. Stephen. "It's still early enough in the season for more Sox fans to enter the Guaranteed Rate Sweep your Mortgage Giveaway, so we're rooting for more White Sox sweeps…and more winners!"

The giveaway is open to baseball fans across the country, except for those living in Florida, New York and Rhode Island.

Participants may enter by visiting Whitesox.com/Rate. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ to enter. Open to all 50 states and D.C. except for Florida, Rhode Island, and New York. See official rules.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has nearly 5,000 employees in over 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

