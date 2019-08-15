Guaranteed Rate Breaks Company Records with Remarkable July Production Volume

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announces a new company record of $3.94 billion in total funded volume across more than 11,644 units in July.

"I am ecstatic with our record-breaking July. We have spent years building the best platform in the country for consumers to obtain a mortgage. Because of that, Guaranteed Rate has become the go-to national mortgage lender, with our record-breaking July numbers being a direct reflection of consumer's trust," said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate.

Additionally, in July the company broke its record of total funded purchase volume with $2.52 billion across 8,012 units. Within this time period, the Company also broke its record for total funded refinance volume with $1.42 billion.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the market's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

For more information, visit: Rate.com

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has nearly 5,000 employees in over 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

