Guaranteed Rate Companies Has Milestone Month; Breaks Seven Company Records in May

CHICAGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announces it has reached a company milestone, breaking its records for the highest total locked volume and total funded volume ever.

"We achieved seven amazing milestones in May," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "Over the last several years we have spent an incredible amount of time and effort in building the best platform in the country for consumers to obtain a mortgage. I think the incredible numbers you saw in May reflect our continued success in becoming the go-to lender in the minds of consumers."

Over the course of May, the Company broke its record of total locked volume with $4.39 billion earned across more than 13,000 units, surpassing the previous record set in April 2019 of $3.94 billion, making this the Company's best three months since inception.

Additionally, the Company reached nearly $3.17 billion in total funded volume over 9,000 units, eclipsing the previous record of $2.72 billion.

The Company also reached $3.19 billion in total locked purchase volume setting an additional company all-time high.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has delivered competitive pricing and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The Company introduced the market's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

