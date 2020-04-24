Guaranteed Rate Donates Over 4.2 Million Meals to Support Food Pantries Nationwide

CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies announces today that it has donated over 4.2 million meals to those in need through its employee-led contributions to purchase meals for those experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to so many individuals and communities," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "After seeing all the heartbreaking news stories and the stark images of empty food pantries around the country at this unprecedented time of need, we wanted to do something to help, and we wanted to do it right now."

Guaranteed Rate employees contributed over $600,000 to purchase food for pantries across the country, including a dollar-for-dollar match from Guaranteed Rate – surpassing its fundraising goal.

"We kicked off a food drive and set an ambitious goal of raising $500,000 in one week," said Ciardelli. "Through the heart and generosity of our employees around the country, we blew past our goal, raising over $600,000. This contribution will provide over 4.2 million meals to food pantries and homeless shelters around the country to help those suddenly in dire need."

The initiative arose from Guaranteed Rate's Core Values and "Grow for Good" metric to measure the company's impact on its customers, referral partners, GR family and the communities it serves.

"During this challenging time, we want to bring attention to shortages at food pantries around the country and invite others who may be positioned to help to join us in providing support," said Ciardelli.

Founded in 2012, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, provides hope and relief directly to those in need through tailored financial support. The Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to over 1,300 individuals, and accepts applications directly from organizations or individuals who wish to refer applicants.

To learn more about the Foundation or how to request assistance, visit Gr-foundation.org

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About the Guaranteed Rate Foundation

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides hope and relief to those in need through tailored financial support. Founded in 2012, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to over 1,300 individuals. Funds are provided to help recipients who have been affected by domestic violence, homelessness, medical emergencies, natural disasters and the unexpected loss of loved ones. With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. For more information, visit: Gr-foundation.org

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Companies