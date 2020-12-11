Guaranteed Rate Managing Director Ben Cohen Hits Record Milestone; Funds $1 Billion in a Single Year

"This is proof that anything is possible if you set your mind to it," said Guaranteed Rate President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli . "Ben set the amazing goal of breaking the Billion Dollar mark in a single year, which is only possible through belief. Ben and his team set a brilliant example of positivity in action. They've always blown us away, but this year's numbers are simply astounding."

Cohen has risen to become one of the nation's top loan officers. In just five years, his annual loan volume skyrocketed from $150 million to over $1 billion for 2020.

"Reaching this monumental milestone in such a challenging year not only shows the dedication of my team and our referral partners, but also demonstrates just how many individuals and families we were able to help," said Cohen. "I'm incredibly grateful to Guaranteed Rate's leadership, who invested in me and the technology platform I leveraged to grow my business to where it is today."

Cohen said that surrounding himself with the right people has also allowed him to focus on what he does best – building lasting relationships with his clients and referral partners. He added, "I credit a lot of my success to the invaluable partnership I formed six years ago with my Production Manager, Mike Dye, who shows up daily with the same level of passion and ownership that I do to execute and help manage our business. It simply would not have been possible to achieve this goal without him or our amazing team."

Cohen, whose extensive client base ranges from first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, refinancers, investors and corporate clients, also participates in employee benefit programs for several large corporations with offices located across the country.

He has been recognized among the Top 10 loan originators in the country by Mortgage Executive Magazine from 2017 through 2019. Most recently, he ranked second in the U.S. on the Scotsman Guide's list of Top 2019 Originators and on the National Mortgage News 2019 Top Producers list, funding $639 million.

Guaranteed Rate Companies, which doubled last year's loan volume, funding $73 billion and tripling its gross revenue (from $ 1 billion to $3 billion), is continuously helping those in need throughout the country through its "We Grow for Good" Core Value.

"As we grow our business, I will continue to give back and help make a difference," said Cohen, who lives in the Chicago suburbs with his wife and three sons.

He highly prioritizes charitable giving to his community and nationwide—supporting various organizations to help those in need, including Make-A-Wish ® Foundation, the Jewish United Fund, Humble Design, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, community food drives and other initiatives to help support essential workers.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States funding $37 billion in 2019. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

