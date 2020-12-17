Guaranteed Rate Renews Partnership with Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman

Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, initially joined Roush Fenway midway through the 2020 campaign, as a primary on Newman's Ford at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Following that event, in conjunction with Fenway Sports Management, the brand expanded its relationship and was featured as the lead partner in 11 of the season's final 14 races.

"Our launch into NASCAR this past season was a huge success," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "Ryan Newman and the Roush Fenway Team are true professionals and outstanding partners. Ryan set some big goals for 2021, and we at Guaranteed Rate share that same competitive spirit and focus on winning."

Roush Fenway is coming off a notable launch with Guaranteed Rate, having won a MarCom Gold Award for its efforts in integrated marketing. As part of the campaign, Guaranteed Rate rolled out an expansive sweepstakes program on social, allowing fans the opportunity to win multiple prizes from Newman.

"We are very happy to announce that Guaranteed Rate will return in 2021 and continue to serve as a primary partner with Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Ford," said team president Steve Newmark. "Since joining the team in July of 2020, Guaranteed Rate launched a robust marketing campaign around the partnership that saw great fan response. The high level of engagement from our fanbase is a testament to their brand and the quality of their products and services. We look forward to continuing to expand the partnership in 2021 and beyond, and jointly offering creative programs to our fans."

Newman enters his 20th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, and third behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford. The South Bend, Ind., native has 260+ career top-10 finishes, 115 in the top five, along with 18 wins, including the 2008 Daytona 500.

The No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford with Newman at the wheel will be seen in the Daytona Clash (2/9), Martinsville (4/10), Dover (5/16), Circuit of the Americas (5/23), Pocono (6/27), New Hampshire (7/18), Richmond (9/11) and Las Vegas (9/26).

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 8,000 employees in over 700 offices across the U.S. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States funding $37 billion in 2019. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. Set to begin its 34th season in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and English Premier League's Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

