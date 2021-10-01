Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. Announces Closing of $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. ("Guardforce" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,614,458 units ("Units"), with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, par value $0.003 per share (the "Ordinary Share") and one warrant (the "Warrant") to purchase one Ordinary Share at a public offering price of $4.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-258054) (the "Registration Statement"), on September 28, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is a leading integrated security solutions provider that is trusted to protect and transport the high-value assets of public and private sector organizations. Developing and introducing innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients adopt new technologies and operate safely as the Asia Pacific business landscape evolves.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Guardforce AI Co. Ltd.